Ranveer-Singh’s-rapping-act-impresses-professional-rappers

He has rapped before in films but playing a full-fledged rapper in a film is not what Ranveer Singh expected. Though he is in the midst of an epic film, the actor has simultaneously kick started his preparations for his next in which he plays a rapper.

Gully Boy, as many would be aware, is inspired by the real story of Vivian aka Divine and Naved Sheikh. Ranveer, who plays the protagonist, has reportedly even started recording for the songs for this film as a rapper. Quite convinced with the way the actor has been carrying this role, Divine expressed his happiness over a mainstream actor like Ranveer Singh coming on board to promote this kind of rap and also because he is now a part of their movement too.

Maintaining that rap is not limited to drugs, girls and gold, Divine added that their raps have often been about Mumbai and its tough street life. He is also quite thrilled about the fact that Ranveer knows some of his chartbuster numbers like ‘Jungli Sher’, ‘Farak’ and ‘Mere Gully Mein’ (which has won international acclaim).

Earlier, Divine had mentioned about how he came across Zoya Akhtar and this ‘luck-by-chance’ meeting turned out to be an inspiration for her to bring his story on the silver screen.

Also starring Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy is also co-written by Reema Kagti.