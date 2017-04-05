Ranveer Singh’s rapping act impresses professional rappers

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Ranveer-Singh’s-rapping-act-impresses-professional-rappers

He has rapped before in films but playing a full-fledged rapper in a film is not what Ranveer Singh expected. Though he is in the midst of an epic film, the actor has simultaneously kick started his preparations for his next in which he plays a rapper.

Gully Boy, as many would be aware, is inspired by the real story of Vivian aka Divine and Naved Sheikh. Ranveer, who plays the protagonist, has reportedly even started recording for the songs for this film as a rapper. Quite convinced with the way the actor has been carrying this role, Divine expressed his happiness over a mainstream actor like Ranveer Singh coming on board to promote this kind of rap and also because he is now a part of their movement too.

Maintaining that rap is not limited to drugs, girls and gold, Divine added that their raps have often been about Mumbai and its tough street life. He is also quite thrilled about the fact that Ranveer knows some of his chartbuster numbers like ‘Jungli Sher’, ‘Farak’ and ‘Mere Gully Mein’ (which has won international acclaim).

Earlier, Divine had mentioned about how he came across Zoya Akhtar and this ‘luck-by-chance’ meeting turned out to be an inspiration for her to bring his story on the silver screen.

Also starring Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy is also co-written by Reema Kagti.

Tags : , , , , ,

You might also like

Disha Patani roped in to perform at the IPL 2017

Disha Patani roped in to perform at the IPL 2017

Rajkummar Rao to feature

Rajkummar Rao to feature in romantic thriller…

Hrithik Roshan accepts Angela Krislinzki’s graceful apology to him

Hrithik Roshan accepts Angela Krislinzki’s…

3 Idiots to get a Mexican remake

Rajkumar Hirani’s Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots to…

No more sex for Gurmeet Choudhary

No more sex for Gurmeet Choudhary

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne Khan to be honoured as young women achievers news

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification