Ranveer Singh’s 83’ to go on floors in May (All DETAILS revealed)

Ranveer Singh has definitely peaked in his career as he has been giving back to back hits and has also become the audience’s favourite for the variety of roles he has been taking up and the range he has been showcasing as an actor. While he is currently riding high on the success of Simmba, Ranveer has started prepping for his ambitious next, Kapil Dev biopic. The movie is titled 83’ and helmed by Kabir Khan. It sure takes a lot for an actor to do a biopic of any kind because it is challenging to play the part of the concerned person convincingly, without looking caricaturish. Ranveer is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that he is doing the same. Director Kabir Khan revealed the training process for Ranveer and the date of their shooting schedules. Kabir, at an event revealed, “The major 4 month schedule in London is May-June-July-August and some shooting will be in India.”

While the shoot will happen after four months, Ranveer is utilising the time by training intensely for three hours every day under the tutelage of some of the best cricketers. Kabir added, “Different expert cricketers are coming, KapilDev sir, Madan Lal sir, Yashpal sir and all the 83 cricketers will come. It’s loads of fun, it’s like boot camp, we train for 3 hours: physical and skills training and establishing different styles.”

Ranveer is currently promoting Gully Boy and has just recently released its trailer and first song. He was snapped with Divine and Naezy yesterday and was seen recording with them. While this is happening, his film Simmba is still running in theatres successfully.

