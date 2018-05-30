Ranveer Singh wants to launch his own clothing line

If you are a fan of Ranveer Singh, then you may just get to know some more about him this time! Well, the actor has never failed to surprise us and he continues to do so. Whether it is fashion or films, the actor loves to explore new trends. And not surprisingly, now he has confessed in recent reports that he wants to launch his own clothing line.

The reason why we aren’t surprised is because Ranveer Singh has often left us stunned with sartorial experiments. And we are sure that his clothing line will definitely feature out-of-the-box and quirky styles.

Besides films, Ranveer also wants to compose songs, write scripts and even paint. All of these are a part of his bucket list but he also asserts that he may not be able to fulfill any of those any time soon. Ranveer also added that he will be busy with films for the entire coming year.

On the film front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Simmba opposite Sara Ali Khan. He is also wrapping up Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt in which he plays a rapper. The actor is speculated to have signed a film with his alleged girlfriend Deepika Padukone too but there has been no official announcement on it. He will also be seen in ’83, to be directed by Kabir Khan, which is based on the iconic cricket world cup win of the Indian team in 1983.

