Ranveer Singh to take Akshay Kumar’s consent before doing Singh Is Kinng sequel

Ranveer Singh is all set take over the Singh Is Kinng franchise from Akshay Kumar. Of course now the franchise is no longer called Singh Is Kinng but Sher Singh, as producer Vipul Shah has refused to part with the original title.

After the 2008 hit, the producer Vipul Shah had a massive fall-out with director Anees Bazmee. The original ‘Singh’ Akshay Kumar tried to bring Shah and Bazmee back together but to no avail.

And Akshay Kumar is no longer associated with the franchise. He did try to get his former friend and business associate Vipul Shah to part with the Singh Is Kinng title for a sequel, but failed. The closet-sequel that Prabhu Dheva directed for Akshay was wickedly titled Singh Is Bling.

With this baggage behind the troubled franchise, it is no surprise that Ranveer Singh has decided to do the sequel for producer Shailendra Singh only after Akshay approves. Says a source close to the development, “Ranveer likes the idea of Sher Singh. But for him to actually do it he first needs to get an all-ok thumbs-up from Akshay.”

Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh share a terrific bonding. And if Ranveer will be ‘Singh’ he must get an ok from the ‘King’. Anees Bazmee who directed Singh Is Kinng 9 years ago wishes the new film all the best. “Singh Is Kinng was a cult film which enthralled audiences to the core, not only because of its brilliant script but also the fantastic portrayal of Happy Singh by Akshay Kumar. Audiences would have lot of expectations from the sequel. I am sure the team would leave no stone unturned to match or surpass the benchmark. I wish them success. I sincerely think Akshay playing Singh’s character would do justice. But Ranveer Singh is a fine performer. He has to do go deep in doing Happy Singh’s character. Anyways….my blessings. May the audience accept Ranveer as wholeheartedly as they accepted Akshay.”