Ranveer Singh reveals why he was S**T scared while taking up Alauddin Khilji’s role in Padmaavat

Ranveer Singh created history at the box office by essaying an out and out dark role of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Padmaavat. But he reveals why it wasn’t a cakewalk. It seems that it really took a toll on him to channelize all the evil energy on screen. He said that he went to his past and tapped on to something very dark and the process continued till he was done playing Khilji. He also said that he wanted to do a comedy film and was not even up for an intense period film. But well we are glad he took the plunge because the rest is history.

Even though a star, Ranveer had his own insecurities while playing Khilji. He said that he did not have confidence that people will accept a commercial movie hero as the evil Mughal emperor. He confessed he was extremely scared and unsure of the risk he took. We are glad all worked out well for him. He will be seen in Gully Boy and Simmba next. He also has Kabir Khan‘s ’83 biopic based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup win in his kitty. He is essaying the role of Kapil Dev.