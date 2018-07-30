Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 30.07.2018 | 9:42 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dhadak Sanju Soorma Gold Karwaan Satyameva Jayate
follow us on

Ranveer Singh reveals why he was S**T scared while taking up Alauddin Khilji’s role in Padmaavat

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ranveer Singh created history at the box office by essaying an out and out dark role of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Padmaavat. He totally went for the kill there and won a lot of accolades for his performance in the movie. The film too did a great business and he became the talking point of the industry. But everyone would agree what a huge risk this was considering that not all Bollywood leading men are c

Ranveer Singh created history at the box office by essaying an out and out dark role of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Padmaavat. But he reveals why it wasn’t a cakewalk. It seems that it really took a toll on him to channelize all the evil energy on screen. He said that he went to his past and tapped on to something very dark and the process continued till he was done playing Khilji. He also said that he wanted to do a comedy film and was not even up for an intense period film. But well we are glad he took the plunge because the rest is history.

 

 

omfortable donning the role of a grey character. Ranveer’s risk paid off and he stood out as a formidable actor of today’s generation but this was a difficult process for him.

Ranveer Singh reveals why he was S**T scared while taking up Allaudin Khilji’s role in Padmaavat

He revealed recently that it really took a toll on him to channelize all the evil energy on screen. He said that he went to his past and tapped on to something very dark and the process continued till he was done playing Khilji. He also said that he wanted to do a comedy film and was not even up for an intense period film. But well we are glad he took the plunge because the rest is history.

Even though a star, Ranveer had his own insecurities while playing Khilji. He said that he did not have confidence that people will accept a commercial movie hero as the evil Mughal emperor. He confessed he was extremely scared and unsure of the risk he took. We are glad all worked out well for him. He will be seen in Gully Boy and Simmba next. He also has Kabir Khan‘s ’83 biopic based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup win in his kitty. He is essaying the role of Kapil Dev.

Also Read: How Ranveer Singh cornered & captured Ranbir Kapoor’s market

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Mira Rajput takes call on Shahid Kapoor’s…

Simi Garewal to do a special tribute for…

From the valiant Gora Singh to a darker role…

WHOA! RANVEER SINGH makes a special…

Box Office: Here are the half yearly Box…

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar to direct Ranveer…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification