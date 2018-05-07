Ranveer Singh lends his voice to Ryan Reynolds in Hindi version of Deadpool 2

Deadpool is certainly the quirkiest superhero who will mouth the funniest line, even when he’s beating the hell out of others. The first film was a super-hit and Fox Star Studios, have ambitious plans to make the sequel an even bigger success. They have roped in the massively popular youth icon, Ranveer Singh, to dub for the character of Deadpool for its Hindi version.The actor has lent his voice to Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in the Hindi version of Deadpool 2. Fox wanted a star who would resonate with Deadpool’s personality and Ranveer’s wit and edgy personality was a perfect match. While earlier there were speculations that the actor won’t be able to dub Hindi due to prior work commitment, it is confirmed that Ranveer has finally come on board.

Deadpool 2 has already created massive buzz around the globe with its witty dialogues and outrageous action sequences!! But now with this news which seems to be the biggest West Meets East collaboration, Deadpool 2 promises to pack a BIGGER punch!

The film and the Hindi Trailer will be A-rated as they will stick to the tone and irreverence of the English film which has Ryan mouthing cuss-words, to heighten the impact of humour and the style of story-telling that Deadpool is known for. Ranveer understood the reason why he had to mouth cuss words since the studio wanted to retain the humour and USP of what Deadpool stands for even in the Hindi film. The Hindi Trailer which releases today is a riot because Ranveer has added his own masala to make even this version stand out.

Speaking on boarding Ranveer for the film, says Mr Vijay Singh, CEO Fox Star Studios, “Like Deadpool, Ranveer is known for his smart, witty with irreverent humour. He’s a hugely daring and powerhouse actor and we absolutely relished having him on board for our biggest super-hero film.” A new Hindi trailer will be released on Monday, May 7, which is A- rated. The studio wanted to stick to the tone of the English film which has cuss-words.

The official synopsis of Deadpool 2 reads, “After surviving a near-fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

Deadpool 2 also features Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic and Leslie Uggams. Directed by David Leitch, the film will hit the screens on May 18 worldwide.

