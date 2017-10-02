With Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s World Cup film, where are the other actors?

With Ranveer Singh already in the picture as Kapil Dev, director Kabir Khan and his producers Phantom Films are finding it hard to cast the other actors to play the other cricketers.

Says a source, “The film was introduced to the media on Wednesday as a film based on the historic 1983 World Cup series. However only Ranveer Singh who plays Kapil Dev who captained the World Cup, showed up. Apparently the producers want to sign A-listers and B-listers to play the other members of the distinguished members of the cricket team namely Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, Sandeep Patil, KirtiAzad, and others. But with Ranveer already in the cast, finding other equally weighty actors has become an actor.”

Apparently Ranveer has acquired the reputation of a scene-stealing actor who orchestrates the entire marketing strategy of a film to his own advantage. “Ask Shahid Kapoor if he wants to work again with Ranveer Singh after Padmavati,” a source sniggers.