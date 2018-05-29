Ranveer Singh goes out of his way for a young hip-hop artist; does a cameo in music video

Ranveer Singh has clearly gotten emotionally attached to the underground hip hop and rap scene in India. He has made numerous friends – incredible artists from Dharavi and other slums of Mumbai whose anti-establishment music is unifying the spirit of the youth living in these areas. Their life stories, their daily journey, their aspirations to making it big with their talent despite all odds has hugely moved Ranveer and made him one of their biggest admirers and endorsers. A young rapper DJ Altaf has surely understood that Ranveer will be a life-long support to them.

“DJ Altaf wrote a cool, catchy track titled ‘Wassup’. The rapper has met Ranveer and has spent quality time with him on the sets of Gully Boy in which Ranveer plays a rapper from the streets of Mumbai. Altaf was surprised by Ranveer’s knowledge on the underground hip hop scene. Ranveer Singh’s sensitivity touched him. He was always encouraging the rappers and hip hoppers to think big, to aspire for something higher. When Altaf requested Ranveer to do a cameo in the video- the superstar instantly agreed! Altaf was extremely touched by his gesture. His song will definitely have an added attraction with Ranveer doing a cool cameo in the video,” says an informer close to the development. Altaf has also collaborated with Ranveer on the dialogues of the film Gully Boy.

DJ Altaf confirms, “Ranveer Bhai has been a huge inspiration for us hip hoppers and rappers. His film Gully Boy will catapult the hip hop scene here ino India to the limelight which will benefit us. He enjoys our music and jamming with us, and that’s very encouraging and fun for us. He has agreed to make a cool cameo in my video for ‘Wassup’ which releases soon, and that’s just fab. His cameo is fun as he is mouthing lines from the song, and rapping them. Ranveer Bhai is uninhibited and most open to rap and desi hip hop. When he hangs out with us to make music, he does it effortlessly. I thank him deeply and am very grateful for his cameo which will make the song so much more popular.”

Ranveer has interacted with multiple hip hoppers and desi rappers as part of his prep, rehearsals and self-training for Gully Boy. The film tells the life story of Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naezy and Ranveer has formed a super strong bond with almost everyone in this underground music movement.

