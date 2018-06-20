WHAT! Ranveer Singh was the FIRST choice for Sanju, but here’s how Ranbir Kapoor bagged the role

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju which will release on June 29th. The film has garnered a lot of buzz because of course, the subject itself is so controversial and interesting but also it will be something else to see Ranbir playing the role of Bollywood’s original bad boy: Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir, in Sanju’s bearing, is both believable and impressive and that has piqued our interest even more! But do you know? Ranbir was not Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s first choice to play the lead character? Oh Yeah! He wanted Ranveer Singh to step into the shoes of Sanju because he has the madness, flamboyance and emotional depth to play this complicated, conflicted part but the director Raju Hirani was pretty sure that Ranbir would be the right choice.

Ranbir Kapoor himself was extremely skeptical about playing the part of Dutt and portray his stranger than fiction life on big screen. He even said that when Raju called him up he hoped it was not about the Sanjay Dutt biopic. The Bramhastra actor read the script and was mesmerized by it. He said that he was dumbfounded reading it and was left asking, did this really happen? He was sold right there. Later, looking at Ranbir’s remarkable transformation, Vidhu Vinod Chopra stated that he had to eat his words as the Kapoor scion became Dutt with both: swagger and soul.

Sanju stars Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal in lead roles along with Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh, and others. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, is busy filming Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and has just wrapped up Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.