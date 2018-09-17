Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 18.09.2018 | 9:23 AM IST

Are the Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone wedding rumours misleading?

ByCorrespondent

Is it just an uncanny coincidence that the rumours of the Ranveer SinghDeepika Padukone wedding have surfaced just when the Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas alliance is gaining momentum? We suddenly hear of another big glamorous filmland wedding in the offing. Sources say this is nothing more than a  diversionary tactic.

“The rivalry between Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone is no secret. For some very strange reason everything that Priyanka gets, Deepika also wants. We don’t know why this should be so. Deepika has as much success and stardom as Priyanka. What she doesn’t have is Priyanka ’s international fame. Now when Priyanka has got herself an American fiancée Deepika seems to be looking at ways to upstage her arch-rival,” says a young filmmaker in the know.

Could the Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone marriage rumours be a mere reaction to Priyanka Chopra’s engagement? Don’t look aghast. Anything is possible in the world of entertainment.

Also Read: BREAKING: Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone to SECRETLY TIE THE KNOT on November 12 and here are the EXCLUSIVE DETAILS about venue, guests and more!

