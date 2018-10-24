Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone Wedding: The invitees & the break

The wedding announcement on Sunday evening came as no surprise to close friends of the couple like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan. The names mentioned above will feature prominently at the wedding to be held on November 14 and 15. So will Ranveer Signh and Deepika Padukone’s other friends like Saif Ali Khan –Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt.

Priyanka Chopra is expected fly in for a rush-appearance at the Ranveer-Deepika wedding with her beau Nick Jonas and fly back in time for their own impending wedding. Though the venue of the wedding is being kept tightly under wraps, the guests have been given a clear indication to keep themselves free on 14 and 15 November.

Both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have set aside their professional commitments for the next two months. Deepika will return from her wedding and honeymoon to shoot for the bio-pic on acid-attack survivor Laxmi while Ranveer returns to complete Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.

They also intend to jointly produce films in the near future.

