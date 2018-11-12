Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone Wedding: Here’s what you need to know about the wedding ensemble of the couple!

By now there has been immense buzz about the glamorous wedding of two Bollywood superstars – Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone which is expected to be held on November 14 and 15 in Italy. The couple will be tying the knot in Lake Como in the next couple of days and we have already given you a glimpse of the ceremonies that will be held. Considering that the couple is keen on exploring both North and South Indian cultures during the wedding, they also have specific ensembles being designed for all their functions.

Well many would be aware that when Deepika Padukone was snapped during the Nandi puja at her Bengaluru residence, she was sporting a Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble. This has now sparked speculations that he would be designing outfits for the couple during their Italian wedding sojourn.

We had earlier mentioned that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will tie the knot in North Indian and South Indian styles. Keeping the Mangalorean Konkani wedding rituals in mind, the color palette for the South Indian wedding will revolve around white and gold. On the other hand, the big fat Sindhi wedding of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will see the latter in a red lehenga choli and the actor in a sherwani.

We hear that the said red lehenga-choli will have the signature work of Sabyasachi along with intricate thread work, whereas, Ranveer Singh’s sherwani will be a Kanjeevaram one with delicate threadwork.

By now, readers would be aware that Deepika and Ranveer are have already reached their destination, Italy where they have kicked off the wedding preps. A sangeet is expected to be held on November 13, followed by the marriage ceremonies. A reception for the industry friends is reportedly being planned on November 28 in Mumbai.