Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone wedding: EVERYTHING you need to know about the Mumbai reception

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently in Lake Como, Italy, for their big ticket wedding which will be held on November 14 and 15 in two separate ceremonies at the vintage castle by the lake! Exotic and exclusive only closest family and friends will get to end this ceremony. Back home, the couple has planned on two big reception parties for their Bollywood friends and other important people. While the Bangalore reception will be held on November 21, the couple will host a party for the B-town on November 28 at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Before leaving for Italy they made sure that they personally met and invited all the important people including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, among others for this party. It will be incredible to watch celebs attend this wedding reception of the year!

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing at the Lake Como property with the bride and groom reaching the venue well in advance with their respective teams. There is a wedding planner working round the clock to get the vintage property Villa Del Balbianello all decked up for the big day. There will be two separate ceremonies on November 14 and 15 as the couple will exchange vows in traditional Konkani and Sindhi rituals. The catering will adhere to the theme and we hear there are French caterers flown in specially to display an array of mouth watering desserts.

As informed exclusively by us, Ranveer and Deepika have maintained a no cell phone policy at the Italy wedding. The guest list is very limited and all have to adhere to the Do’s and Don’ts mentioned on the invite. Stay tuned for more details on this wedding.

