Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone keeping date calendar empty for their year-end wedding

Weddings bells are indeed in the offing for Bollywood’s favourite unmarried couple. Sources close to both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone confirm that the pair intends to tie the knot in November this year.

“The families of both have started the wedding shopping in right earnest. And the couple is signing no new films. They want to keep November and December free for the wedding and the subsequent honeymoon. Ranveer will finish his work on his two pending films, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. After this, he will take a break for the wedding and start Kabir Khan’s ‘83 early next year. As for Deepika, she is not committing herself to any new assignments until next year, so she can devote all her time to the wedding preparations,” says a source close to the couple.

There the is talk of Ranveer – Deepika opting for a destination wedding in Greece. However, sources close to the couple rubbish these rumours. “Ranveer and Deepika are too Hindustani to go for anything but a desi wedding,” says a close friend of the couple.