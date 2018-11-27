Bollywood Hungama
Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone to attend Priyanka Chopra’s wedding?

BySubhash K. Jha

There are strong chances that newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will attend Priyanka Chopra’s marriage with Nick Jonas next month in Jodhpur. Apparently, Priyanka has sent off an invitation which has duly been accepted. “And why not?” reasons a clued-in entertainment badshah. “Ranveer has been a pal of Priyanka since they did Gunday together. Deepika and Priyanka got along famously during Bajirao Mastani. So there is a deep bonding between the two pairs.”

Another prominent invitee is the Gunday director Ali Abbas Zafar, a close friend of Priyanka’s. Ali may find it difficult to attend his friend’s wedding after what she did to Ali’s Bharat.

For those who came in late, Priyanka Chopra walked out of Bharat after signing on for the project, leaving the film’s leading man Salman Khan extremely upset. “So if Salman Khan won’t attend, how can his director Ali Abbas Zafar, no matter how close to Priyanka, attend?” asks a common friend.

Ironically Salman’s kid-sister Arpita is expected to attend the Priyanka-Nick wedding despite Chopra’s differences with her superstar-brother.

