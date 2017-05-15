Is Ranveer Singh coming up with his own line of deodorants?

Besides starring in films, Ranveer Singh is also a hot favourite for every brand. The actor keeps signing back to back endorsements deals as he brings quirkiness to the brand. From Thums Up to Head & Shoulders to Vivo Mobiles to Jack & Jones, the actor is doing it all and taking over everything one step at a time.

Now, it seems like Ranveer Singh is coming up with his own line of deodorants. In a cryptic post, he mentioned that he has collaborated with a new deodorant brand. What’s new is that his face will be featured on the bottles of the deodorants. Though he didn’t reveal the brand name, it is very exciting for the fans to own something that will feature his face. He wrote, “Coming soon! A new deo with My face on the can! Scent-sational!”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen as emperor Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Padmavati. The film stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor and is slated to release on November 17, 2017.