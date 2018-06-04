Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.06.2018 | 6:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Veere Di Wedding Sanju 102 Not Out Kalank Race 3 Bhavesh Joshi Superhero
follow us on

Ranveer Singh bereaved after grandmother passes away

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The effervescent Ranveer Singh never misses a chance to bring light and joy to his fans whenever possible. However, the actor we hear has suffered a massive set back with the sudden demise of his grandmother. Reports state that Ranveer Singh’s grandmother who has been ailing for a while now passed away last night.

Ranveer Singh bereaved after grandmother passes away

While currently details on the sudden demise of Singh’s grandmother are unavailable, she has apparently been ailing for a while now. On the other hand, the actor has cancelled his commitments in light of recent events. We at Bollywood Hungama send out our heartfelt condolences to Ranveer Singh and family in this trying time.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at Ranveer Singh’s dressing sense, invites a reaction from him

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Deepika Padukone’s Lungi Dance to feature in…

Ranveer Singh wants to launch his own…

Ranveer Singh goes out of his way for a…

Kedarnath CONTROVERSY sorted; Sara Ali Khan…

REVEALED: Alia Bhatt wants to be a producer…

Aditi Rao Hydari thinks these are the most…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification