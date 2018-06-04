Ranveer Singh bereaved after grandmother passes away

The effervescent Ranveer Singh never misses a chance to bring light and joy to his fans whenever possible. However, the actor we hear has suffered a massive set back with the sudden demise of his grandmother. Reports state that Ranveer Singh’s grandmother who has been ailing for a while now passed away last night.

While currently details on the sudden demise of Singh’s grandmother are unavailable, she has apparently been ailing for a while now. On the other hand, the actor has cancelled his commitments in light of recent events. We at Bollywood Hungama send out our heartfelt condolences to Ranveer Singh and family in this trying time.

