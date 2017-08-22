Ranveer Singh to appear on Baba Ramdev’s reality TV show

Ranveer Singh seems to be doing it all, from featuring in blockbuster films to ruling the ramp at fashion events, or for that matter even wowing his fans on social networking sites with his antics. Well now we hear that the actor who will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati will also be seen on the small screen.

In fact Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Baba Ramdev’s upcoming devotional singing reality show Om Shanti Om. However, while the show will be judged by Sonakshi Sinha, Kanika Kapoor and Shekhar Ravjiani with Ramdev acting as the ‘Maha Judge’, Ranveer Singh will feature as the opening act on the show and will also be introducing all of the 14 contestants who will be part of the show.

While the show itself looks to familiarize the younger generation with devotional songs, it will feature its contestants singing bhajans set to contemporary tunes and will be aired on Star’s new channel Star Bharat. Interestingly, Ranveer will be seen performing to the track ‘Gajanana’ from his earlier release Bajirao Mastani while the show itself will be hosted by Aparshakti Khurana.