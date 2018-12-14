Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy to have its world premiere at Berlin International Film Festival 2019

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Kalki Koechlin, is all set to have its world premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival. On December 13, BIFF released an official statement which read that the first nine films have been selected for the Competition and the Berlinale Special. It was announced that Gully Boy has been selected as part of the Berlinale Special programme.

An ecstatic Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to share his excitement and wrote, “Delighted!!! ‘Gully Boy’ has been selected by the Berlin International Film Festival for a special gala screening!!! Ow Oww.”

Alia Bhatt too shared expressed her happiness on social media and wrote, “Wohooo so soo exciting! #GullyBoy has been selected by the Berlin International Film Festival for a special gala screening ???????????? Cannot wait ????????????????”

The 69th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival will begin on February 7 and till February 17 next year. Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy is based on the lives of underground rappers including Divine. It is set to release on February 14, 2019.