Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 14.12.2018 | 6:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kedarnath 2.0 Zero AndhaDhun Badhaai Ho Baazaar
follow us on

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy to have its world premiere at Berlin International Film Festival 2019

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Kalki Koechlin, is all set to have its world premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival. On December 13, BIFF released an official statement which read that the first nine films have been selected for the Competition and the Berlinale Special. It was announced that Gully Boy has been selected as part of the Berlinale Special programme.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy to have its world premiere at Berlin International Film Festival 2019

An ecstatic Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to share his excitement and wrote, “Delighted!!! ‘Gully Boy’ has been selected by the Berlin International Film Festival for a special gala screening!!! Ow Oww.”

Alia Bhatt too shared expressed her happiness on social media and wrote, “Wohooo so soo exciting! #GullyBoy has been selected by the Berlin International Film Festival for a special gala screening ???????????? Cannot wait ????????????????”

The 69th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival will begin on February 7 and till February 17 next year. Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy is based on the lives of underground rappers including Divine. It is set to release on February 14, 2019.

Also Read: “Genuinely a boy at heart but so much to learn from him”- Alia Bhatt praises Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Priyanka Chopra to have 2 receptions in…

TAKHT: Anil Kapoor to gain weight for the…

Deepika Padukone BEATS Priyanka Chopra to be…

SCOOP: Janhvi Kapoor to romance DULQUER…

WHOA! Beyonce to belt out HIT TRACKS at Isha…

Here is why Ranbir Kapoor stayed away from…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification