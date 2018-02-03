Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.02.2018 | 9:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger Zinda Hai Pad Man Padmaavat Zero Aiyaary Hichki
follow us on

Rani Mukerji is fit and raring to go

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rani Mukerji’s back injury is a thing of the past as we have learnt that she has already resumed hectic promotions for her forthcoming film, Hichki.

“Rani is absolutely fit and she will be promoting Hichki non stop for about 60 days! She has resumed all her promotions from day before yesterday. She wants to give her all to promote Hichki, a film she thoroughly believes in,” says a source.

Rani Mukerji was on the sets of India’s Next Superstar last week to shoot for the show when she had excruciating backache because of which she could not shoot that show. She has fully recuperated and has been shooting long hours since day before.

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

LEAKED! Guest list & birthday party details…

Salman Khan came to the rescue of Ram Kapoor…

Karan Johar lands in legal soup for…

Rani Mukherji to promote Hichki in five…

Rani Mukerji is all set to do some Dadagiri

Rohit Shetty to host season 8 of ‘Fear…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification