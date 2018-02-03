Rani Mukherji is fit and raring to go

Rani Mukerji’s back injury is a thing of the past as we have learnt that she has already resumed hectic promotions for her forthcoming film, Hichki.

“Rani is absolutely fit and she will be promoting Hichki non stop for about 60 days! She has resumed all her promotions from day before yesterday. She wants to give her all to promote Hichki, a film she thoroughly believes in,” says a source.

Rani Mukerji was on the sets of India’s Next Superstar last week to shoot for the show when she had excruciating backache because of which she could not shoot that show. She has fully recuperated and has been shooting long hours since day before.