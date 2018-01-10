Rani Mukerji’s Hichki to start on Makar Sankranti

Hichki is an extremely special film for Rani Mukerji – it’s a film she believes in, it’s her first film since motherhood and a beautiful story about overcoming weaknesses in one’s life. Rani wants to kickstart the promotions for the film on a very auspicious note and she has befittingly chosen the day of Makar Sankranti to start the campaign.

“Rani wants to start her promotions for Hichki on Makar Sankranti, an extremely holy day. The festival is dedicated to the Sun God, and it marks the beginning of a six months auspicious period known as Uttarayana. It is a day to pray and thank for success and prosperity. It couldn’t have been a better day to start promotions,” says a source.

Rani Mukerji is set to travel to Ahmedabad and interact with students and audiences for promotions. “There are a slew of activities that have been planned. The team wants to drive home the messaging of the film right from the start. Ahmedabad is the first city that Rani is visiting. She will visit 8 more cities to promote Hichki aggressively,” the source adds.

As a custom in Gujarat, the colourful kite flying festival will take place on Sankrant, and the rooftops of Ahmedabad will come alive with beautifully designed, bright kites. Rani will fly a kite as part of the promotions, while interacting with local media.

Rani Mukerji plays the role of Naina Mathur in Hichki who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. Hichki focusses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the heart-warming movie is set to release on February 23.