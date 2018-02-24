Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.02.2018 | 11:56 AM IST

Rani Mukerji to host first screening of Hichki for teachers

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rani Mukerji is going to host the first screening of her film, Hichki, for real-life teachers. Rani plays the character of Naina Mathur, a teacher who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette syndrome that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. Hichki is a positive, uplifting story of someone who tries to stare down her weaknesses and also become an inspiration to the youth.

“Our endeavour with this initiative is primarily to recognise this humble profession of teaching and secondly to show our film first to this noble teacher’s community and get to understand what they feel when they watch it. We are showing Hichki to 319 school teachers representing 260 plus schools from across the country,” says Manan Mehta, VP – Marketing and Merchandising, Yash Raj Films.

Hichki focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them. It is also a subtle reminder about discrimination that exists in our society and has become a part of our daily lives. It highlights this through the story of Naina, who faces discrimination from our society that firmly believes she cannot be a teacher because of her disorder.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the movie is set to touch the hearts of audiences when it releases on March 23.

Also Read: Rani Mukerji takes on societal discriminations in her special music video, Oye Hichki

