Rangriti signs Parineeti Chopra as its brand ambassador

Biba Apparels Pvt Ltd ropes in Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra for its Contemporary Ethnic Fashion Brand, Rangriti. Siddharath Bindra, MD Biba Apparels stated, “We are very excited to have Parineeti on board as the Brand ambassador for Rangriti. Parineeti’s style, high energy and immense popularity amongst the audience especially the youth is what makes her the perfect fit for Rangriti. Rangriti is a growing brand and with Parineeti for Rangriti we expect the brand to grow even faster.”

The newly appointed brand ambassador, Parineeti Chopra commented “I am glad to partner with Rangriti on its’s journey in creating Indian fashion that appeals to women across age groups and genres. Rangriti, is a young brand with a refreshing take on fashion and their range has a fantastic mix of fashion and comfort making it relevant to so many more women.”

The brand is set to launch its new campaign ‘Your World, your stage’ with Parineeti this Festive season. Through this campaign, Rangriti encourages women to be themselves and feel like a star on their own stage. “We at Rangriti believe in making fashion that our audience can relate to and make it a part of their lives with ease. Rangriti has a pan India presence across town classes and therefore we needed a star whose has a wide appeal especially the youth.

Parineeti and Rangriti are a perfect fit.” says Sanjeev Agrawal, CEO, Rangriti

Rangriti adds a contemporary touch to the woman’s wardrobe making her feel special and unique. Brand collection is very wide and has Indie tops, Kurtis, Kurtas, dresses & an entire range of bottom wear including slim pants, leggings, skirts and many more. True to its name, the collection is known for its play in colors ranging from vibrant hues to earthy muted tones. This season there is an exciting range of casual, semi-formal and formal wear that gives you something to wear for every occasion. The brand currently has 56 exclusive brand outlets and expects to cross 100 stores by the middle of 2019.

