Rangoon features original INA anthem

Set in the backdrop of World War II, we all are aware that Rangoon is set in a different era and has several historic references. It was the time when India was at the brink of Independence and the film we hear features the INA anthem.

Readers may be aware that the political scenario in India was very different then as it was divided into several sections. Freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose who used music as an important tool for his struggle has a special significance in the film. The anthem ‘Sab Sukh Chain’ of INA (Indian National Anthem) which is on the lines of Rabindranath Tagore’s Jana Gana Mana has been used in the film. The said song was similar to the National Anthem which was later rewritten to boost the soldiers’ spirit.

In fact, just a couple of days ago we had reported that the makers of Rangoon are even planning a special screening for the family of Subhash Chandra Bose.

Rangoon stars Shahid Kapoor, Kangna Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan and it is slated to release on February 24.