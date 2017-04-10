Randhir Kapoor and mother Krishna Raj Kapoor admitted in the same hospital

While the Kapoors were thrilled about attending the bash of their best friend and veteran actor Jeetendra, Randhir Kapoor had to bow out on the celebrations owing to his ill health. Apparently, the veteran star took off to the city hospital after complaining about uneasiness.

Besides, Randhir Kapoor, co-incidentally even his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor is admitted in the same hospital. A couple of days ago, the matriarch Kapoor was taken to the hospital due to age related problems and now apparently, the two of them are being admitted in neighboring rooms.

Reportedly, they are even being treated by the same doctor, Dr. Farokh Udwadia. As of now, no other details of their health are available.

We at Bollywood Hungama wish both the Kapoors a speedy recovery.

