Randeep Hooda defends himself over allegations of trolling Gurmehar Kaur

Gurmehar Kaur, the 20 year old Delhi University student and daughter of martyred Indian Army captain had started a campaign ‘Fightback DU’ while also speaking out against BJP’s youth wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. However, things took a turn when cricketer Virendra Sehwag, who is known for his witty posts on twitter, posted an image taking a pot shot at the girl. But things were far from over, with Randeep Hooda joining in and replying to Sehwag’s tweet with laughter. Unfortunately for the actor, Randeep found himself in the middle of an unwanted and unintended controversy with his post being taken wrongly.

Responding to the numerous other trolls on social networking sites who have been berating Hooda for his post, the actor took to facebook defending himself. “Don’t hang me over a laugh! Viru cracked a joke and I admit I laughed. Damn!! He is so witty and this is one of the other million things he’s said that has made me crack up. That was it!!”

Further talking about his shock at being held responsible for the girl getting trolled Randeep Hooda added, “But now, lo and behold, I’m being held responsible for instigating hate threats against a young girl, shockingly by the girl herself. That’s absolutely untrue. That was never our intention and our tweets are not the source of all the hate she might be receiving. She spoke up, she stood for something she believes in, so then, she must also have the courage and fortitude to listen to the voices against it. To point fingers at someone else (in this case me) and hold him responsible for the reactions to her actions is not right. I have absolutely nothing against her and strongly believe that violence is wrong. Threatening a woman with violence is an even more heinous crime and the perpetrators should be brought to task with the most severe punishment.”

At the same time of expressing his views on Kaur’s video, Randeep went on to say, “I like her video of peace between warring nations. It’s noble. But that’s not the point in contention, is it? She has the right to protest against what she feels is wrong and it’s also Viru’s right to make a joke about it. We live in a democracy and enjoy the right to freedom of expression! Accusing us of bullying and trolling the girl is wrong.”

Though, Randeep Hooda made his point clear the actor didn’t seem to find it funny at being caught in the cross fire. Reacting to media reports that blew the situation out of proportions, Randeep continued with his post. “She wasn’t tagged in his joke nor in my amusement. But some journalists, among others, are trying hard to give this all kinds of colours to malign us and prove their point. They want to attach labels to us to further their agendas. That’s bullying and if you think you can bully us, you have another thing coming. How’s the DU violence connected to her appeal against war? How’s Viru’s wit connected to supporting violence? The point is that it’s not, but is very pointedly being manipulated into being so. This girl’s voice is important, but not more important than every other citizen. She is in no way representing all the martyrs and their children. It’s her personal opinion and should be taken as such. And it is my personal opinion that people shouldn’t fire their guns from young, impressionable shoulders. Students should study, debate and learn from these exchanges. They are the future of our nation and I’m not worried about our future because we have such brave and outspoken youngsters around. As for being insensitive to a martyr’s daughter, let me tell you that six of my classmates have sacrificed their lives for the nation and so have many others, senior and junior to me. Every village in my state has martyrs who have been saluted for more than two centuries. Yes, war is wrong but we didn’t start it or persevere with it. We don’t back down from protecting our borders even if it takes our loved ones away. How do we deal with it? With ironical humour!! With this I’d like to end my engagement with this particular topic. Jai Hind.”