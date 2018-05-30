Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju trailer to be launched in 5 cities simultaneously

The trailer of Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju will be launched in 5 cities simultaneously via video conference. The much-awaited trailer of Sanjay Dutt‘s biopic Sanju helmed by Rajkumar Hirani has left the nation into a frenzy. The trailer is all set to release this afternoon on May 30, However, the trailer will release in not just one but five cities Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Kolkata. Owing to the immense anticipation across the nation, the makers have decided to launch the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor starrer trailer at multiple locations across the nation.

Along with a press event in Mumbai, Sanju trailer will also be launched at PVR Delhi, PVR Ahmedabad, Jagran in Lucknow and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata. The trailer will be launched in all the cities at a time live via video conference where media across the nation will be open to questions and answers.

After releasing solo posters of Ranbir Kapoor in varied looks of Sanjay Dutt from different stages of his life, Rajkumar Hirani has been introducing the other characters in the film via posters. While the makers earlier unveiled the crazy love life with Sonam Kapoor, the emotional bonding between father-son featuring Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt and the best friend of the yesteryear actor essayed by Vicky Kaushal in earlier posters, yesterday Rajkumar Hirani took to reveal the latest poster featuring Anushka Sharma, details of her character will be unveiled in the trailer on Wednesday.

The biopic depicts the various stages of Sanjay Dutt’s life, the teaser of which has already piqued the interests of the audience. Sanju showcases the highs and lows of Dutt’s life-giving an insight into the unbelievable story of the actor.

The teaser has garnered immense appreciation for the apt portrayal of Sanjay Dutt’s life. While Ranbir Kapoor is being showered with praises for his amazing transformation into each phase of Sanjay Dutt’s life, Rajkumar Hirani is hailed for his realistic portrayal.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza amongst others. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, Sanju is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.