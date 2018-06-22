Ranbir Kapoor UNFAZED with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s comment of wanting Ranveer Singh in Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to enthral us with his intense performance in Sanju which will release on June 29. He is not leaving any stone unturned to promote the movie, which is touted to be one of the most ambitious project yet. The makers of Sanju have been giving interviews to talk about their labour of love. In one such interview, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed that Ranbir was not his first choice to play Sanju at all. He wanted Ranveer Singh to do the honours because he has both flamboyance and vulnerability to play the part, he thought Ranveer also displays a strange emotional depth to play the controversial and conflicted character to Sanju Baba. But he later added that after he saw the Kapoor scion’s transformation, he ate his words according to him, Ranbir had become Sanjay Dutt by both SOUL and SWAGGER.

Ranbir Kapoor was asked about Vidhu’s statement and his reaction was nothing but dignified. He said that he doesn’t know about Vidhu’s regrets and anything of that kind. But he is really happy that the film came into his life. Ranbir later said that the film came into his life when he was really in need of inspiration. He later added that it’s a luxury that every actor finds inspiration in every film they do. This came with that so he is happy that the film came to him.

On the personal front, he is reportedly dating Alia Bhatt and has been going pretty steady with her. There are even talks that the two would get married by 2020. Alia now has been a part of Ranbir’s family gatherings too as both Neetu and Rishi Kapoor dote on her.

