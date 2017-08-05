Ranbir Kapoor turns down Shoojit Sircar’s film

The football film that Shoojit Sircar wanted to make with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead has fallen through. Ranbir Kapoor met the director at his Mumbai office on Tuesday. However the meeting did not go well. Apparently he shot down the script and that too after keeping Shoojit on hold for months, Ranbir’s defence for the delay being the promotion and marketing of Jagga Jasoos.

According to sources Ranbir didn’t much care for the script that Shoojit narrated to him. “Shoojit was keen to sign Ranbir for a film based on the game of football. But Ranbir didn’t much care for the idea. He left Shoojit’s office in a huff and even had a minor argument with the paparazzi standing below Shoojit’s office,” says the source.

Shoojit, however, maintains that there was no talk of any film when Ranbir visited his office on Tuesday. “We spoke about just football. We have a match coming up,” said Shoojit.