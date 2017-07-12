Ranbir Kapoor talks about the most challenging part of Jagga Jasoos and it’s not acting

With just a couple of days left for the release of the most awaited Ranbir Kapoor starrer Jagga Jasoos, all eyes are totally glued to the film. There is a lot of excitement around the film and the leading stars are taking that extra mile to promote it as much as possible.

Speaking in an interview recently, Jagga Jasoos’ leading man as well as co-producer, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that the most challenging part about working with the film’s director Anurag Basu was not the acting, but, the patience and the time that it took. He added that, Anurag Basu has always had an eye for detail and was extremely thorough with his style (of film making).

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Jagga Jasoos stars the gorgeous Katrina Kaif as the female lead. After much delay, it is all set to release this week on July 14.