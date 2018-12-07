Here is why Ranbir Kapoor stayed away from Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh’s wedding festivities

Is it a mere coincidence that in nearly all the films that Ranbir Kapoor has done so far from Saawariya to Jagga Jasoos, he loses the girl he loves to another man? In real life, it is the other way around. It is Ranbir Kapoor, who opts out of nearly every relationship, be it the one with Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif or the earlier ones with actresses, socialites and ladies who are not part of the entertainment industry.

The joke going around in Ranbir’s inner circle was that he would show up at Deepika Padukone’s marriage to sing ‘Channa Mereya’, just as he did in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil when Anushka Sharma marries Fawad Khan instead of Ranbir in the film.

Says a friend of the Kapoor family, “The joke about Ranbir singing and dancing to ‘Channa Mereya’ at Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh wedding got to Ranbir. He doesn’t appreciate the public image of the serial dater who never gets the girl. Ranbir is now looking for permanence in his relationship. And you are right. The image of loser in love through his roles doesn’t help. He just decided to stay away from Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding reception although both of them had invited him personally and urged him to come. Perhaps, Ranbir Kapoor is now looking at attending one wedding. His own.”

The young actor is also not in a celebratory mood due to his father Rishi Kapoor’s illness. The father and son, who never were able to come really close to one another, are now closer than ever before due to this family crisis.

The good news on that front is, Rishi Kapoor is slowly but steadily healing in New York.

