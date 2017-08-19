Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic’s teaser to be attached with Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2

The Sanjay Dutt biopic, that has been in news ever since its inception, continues to garner attention, whether it is for Ranbir Kapoor’s avatar as Sanjay Dutt or otherwise too. The film that is aiming at releasing by the end of this year will have its teaser releasing soon and if reports are anything to go by, then it is scheduled to release along with Judwaa 2.

Judwaa 2, that features Varun Dhawan in a double role for the first time, as Raja & Prem, is scheduled to release on September 29. Reportedly, audiences who are eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of the Sanjay Dutt biopic, will get a glimpse of the same on this day. Interestingly, the film which will apparently wrap up soon, is yet to receive a title.

On the other hand, there are speculations that the teaser of the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is also said to be attached with Judwaa 2. In fact, the latter has another connection with Salman, since the original featured the superstar in a double role and furthermore, he will also be doing a cameo in its contemporary version.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt biopic, the film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, also features Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal in prominent roles. As for Judwaa 2, besides Varun Dhawan, the film has Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu as its leading ladies and is directed by David Dhawan.