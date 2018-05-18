Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor come together for this NOBLE CAUSE started by Dia Mirza

They may not have come together for a film as yet but definitely Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor are trending together. Their video, en-route IIFA, has been grabbing eyeballs and their bonding is clearly creating waves. And now the two actors have joined hands, not for a film, but for a noble cause – Beat Plastic Pollution which is kicked off by Dia Mirza.

Not too long ago we saw the bandwagon of Bollywood celebrities taking off to Delhi to attend the IIFA conference, earlier this week. Post the event, Dia Mirza reportedly spoke in media reports wherein she elaborated on this anti-plastic movement. While she thanked her celebrity friends Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Karan Johar, she also stressed on how it is the need of the hour.

During the IIFA press conference, Dia Mirza expressed gratitude towards the film fraternity for showcasing their support towards this cause. She also elaborated on how their association with the cause will widen the reach and help everyone to spread awareness on the same.

Besides that, Dia also spoke about how having celebrities can lead to immense fan following get inspired and influenced by their idols and supporting plastic ban. Whilst stating the same, Dia also addressed to the audience adding that Beat Plastic Pollution is not about supporting a cause for a day. Rather, it should be an ongoing movement that is followed by the citizens for their own and the future generation’s well-being.

Dia Mirza, who hasn’t been doing much of Bollywood, has dedicated quite a bit of time to work towards a clean environment. She has been working on several initiatives in collaboration with UN and one of the key movements is working towards reducing pollution.

Beat Plastic Pollution initiative, as mentioned by Dia during the conference, aims at doing away with plastic that possess harmful chemicals that lead to many body ailments.

Also Read : Ranbir Kapoor CONFIRMS his relationship with Alia Bhatt, well almost!