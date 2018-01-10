Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt to shoot a special promotional video for the upcoming biopic

One of the highly anticipated films of the year is Rajkumar Hirani’s yet untitled directorial Sanjay Dutt biopic. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, there is a lot of buzz around the film and the mega movie is all set for a grand release.

Ranbir Kapoor has nailed everything from getting the look right to getting into the skin of the character. The shoot for the film has almost come to an end. According to the recent report in a leading daily, Rajkumar Hirani is planning a promotional video featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

It will be a candid conversation between the two stars so the audience will know about Sanjay Dutt a bit more closely. As Sanjay is a carefree person, it will be more like a no holds bar conversation where Ranbir will get to ask questions. It has been learned that the makers are planning to shoot the promotional video at the end of February in Mumbai.

The Dutt biopic also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor. It is slated for June 29, 2018 release.