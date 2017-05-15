Ranbir Kapoor roped in as Yatra’s new brand ambassador

Yatra.com, one of India’s leading online travel portals, today announced Bollywood superstar and youth icon, Ranbir Kapoor, as their brand ambassador. The actor just added another feather to his cap by inking a deal with India’s premier travel Portal. Most of Ranbir’s films have travel as an integral element to the story and they showcase a destination more than just a location, which is what travel is all about, exploring your inner self and broadening your horizons. Ranbir thus makes a perfect brand ambassador. Also the massive fan following and youth connect the actor enjoys, would help enhance Yatra’s already robust customer base. Popularly known for portraying versatile and youthful roles on screen, Ranbir Kapoor is a perfect fit for the brand.

One of the primary reasons of the association is that Ranbir Kapoor is a youth icon who brings a cool and casual vibe to travel. There is an entire new set of travellers comprising backpackers, adventure enthusiasts and solo travellers, all of whom can relate to Ranbir, which makes it a strategically fruitful association.

Speaking on the partnership, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I am delighted to be associated with Yatra.com which has been a preferred travel partner for millions of Indian customers. I am an avid traveller myself and travel has played an important part in my films. So a partnership with a travel brand like Yatrawas a natural fit for me. I am particularly excited to be a part of this new journey and am looking forward to a long & fulfilling ‘Yatra’ with the brand.”

Commenting on the occasion, Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Yatra.com, said, “With Ranbir Kapoor coming on-board, we are confident of strengthening Yatra’s brand appeal and recall amongst our customers. Today, Yatrais bursting with new ideas, and we wanted our brand ambassador to exude similar qualities, hence, Ranbir was our natural choice. We are confident that this association will help us stand out in an increasingly cluttered media environment. Ranbir appeals to all age groups and demographics across the board and we are excited about using him in our marketing communication. ”