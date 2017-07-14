Ranbir Kapoor reveals the most irritating member on his family WhatsApp group

When the suave Ranbir Kapoor had appeared with his cousin sister Kareena Kapoor Khan on the famous ‘Koffee With Karan’, possible, for the first time, the Kapoor lad spoke openly about his life and family, his trademark silence notwithstanding. This time round, while promoting his film Jagga Jaasoos, Ranbir Kapoor opened up a bit further.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor confessed that, because of everyone’s busy schedules, they cannot make it to the weekly get-togethers at Krishna Raj Kapoor’s house. At the same time, they are constantly in touch with each other through WhatsApp group which comprises only of his family members. Ranbir Kapoor also went onto reveal that, the one person in the family group who has an extremely irritating WhatsApp style is his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. He reasoned it stating, Riddhima wont write everything at one go and will write in parts, which results in the mobile phone beeping every time. Ranbir added that, besides that, Riddhima also used a lot of emojis.

Speaking of Ranbir Kapoor, today sees the release of his much awaited film Jagga Jaasoos, which stars him with Katrina Kaif. The film has been directed by Anurag Basu.