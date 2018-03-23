Ranbir Kapoor learns Kalaripayattu for the Karan Johar film Brahmastra

It’s been a while since Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and the team took off to Bulgaria to shoot for Brahmastra. And now, the Karan Johar production is all set to wrap up this foreign schedule. Before the team continues the shoot in other locations, Ranbir is all set to take a break. However, this won’t be a pleasure break but rather the actor would take time off for the film itself. During this period he will be learning various martial art forms including Kalaripayattu.

Yes, if recent reports are to be believed Ranbir Kapoor will be training for Brahmastra for approximately four weeks. His training will include Kalaripayattu and Varma Kalai which will help attain a perfect physique for the film. It is being said that Ranbir will require the body of a gymnast. Hence, he will be learning these martial art forms which will help him achieve the required body for the film.

On the other hand, the actor will also learn other techniques which are required for high-octane stunts in the film. It is a known fact that Brahmastra is a superhero drama and it will feature adrenaline-pumping stunts. For the same, Ranbir will be learning the techniques of Huyen Langlon which is a popular martial art form of Manipur. It is integral for combat sequences and hence the makers have chosen this fight technique.

A trainer reportedly also revealed that the Brahmastra makers want to concentrate more on Phunaba ishuba which is the armed style of combat for the film. It is also being said that one month is too short a period of time for the actor to understand these complicated techniques. However, the trainers, we hear, will come together to at least take him through the basics for the film.

The next schedule of Brahmastra will kick off in June. Until then, while Ranbir Kapoor will continue with his physical training, Alia Bhatt will finish up her schedule for the Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy.

