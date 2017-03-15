Ranbir Kapoor – Katrina Kaif starter Jagga Jasoos delayed again…Will it ever be released?

The saga of the never-ending delays in the release of Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos would probably make for much more interesting viewing than the film itself. The Ranbir Kapoor–Katrina Kaif starrer has gone through many changes and upheavals in its release plans. The most recent date chosen for release was April 7, which was pushed forward again to July.

But now the July date is not being kept.

A source closely associated with the film says no one is certain of the film’s fate. “Jagga Jasoos is not ready yet. The film will take some time to get into theatres. Though Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are putting up a brave front they are in no mood to continue shooting together,” says the source.