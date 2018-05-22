Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan all set to sizzle at IPL 2018 finale

The cricket series, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, is coming to an end on May 27. A lot of interesting acts have been lined up before the highly awaited finale. We reported earlier that Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are set to lead the two hour finale segment- Cricket Finals Party Toh Banti Hai. Now, we hear Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan are also going to become a part of IPL 2018 closing ceremony.



From what has been learned, Ranbir Kapoor will host the segment of Cricket Finals Party Toh Banti Hai. The two hour prelude will have interesting segments. Ranbir’s cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will also become a part of the show to promote their upcoming film, Veere Di Wedding. Besides Ranbir, Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan are also going to be a part of the closing ceremony.

According to some reports, Katrina Kaif is prepping hard to perform at the closing ceremony of IPL 2018. The act will see the actress grooving to some of her hit tracks including ‘Swag Se Swagat’ from Tiger Zinda Hai. She has been putting a lot of effort to make sure her act stands out. Interestingly,

Kartik Aaryan will be making IPL 2018 debut. After reaching the 100 crore club with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the actor has been getting a lot of amazing opportunities. Now, he will be taking over the stage of IPL 2018 and will dance on ‘Bom Diggy Diggy’ and ‘Dil Chori’. Both the acts of Katrina and Kartik will be of 10 minutes.

The Indian Premier League finale will take place on May 27 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

