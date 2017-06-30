WHAT? Ranbir Kapoor had contemplated on shelving Jagga Jasoos

It has been over four years since Jagga Jasoos was announced with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. Later, the film became even more special for the Kapoor boy because it marked his foray into production. However, soon enough, the film started facing several setbacks resulting in delay thereby leading negative reports in the media. Considering the amount of troubles the film was facing, Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed that there were times when they really decided to give up.

Now that Jagga Jasoos is all set to release next month finally, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are currently busy with the promotions of the same. However during these hectic campaigns, we saw Ranbir Kapoor in his elements making many announcements including that this will be last film as a producer. Now recently, Ranbir Kapoor agreed that there were times when they, that is he, Katrina and the director of the film Anurag Basu, contemplated on shelving the film completely.

However, what stopped the film from being shelved completely were the emotions Ranbir had towards the script. Every time he thought of shelving the project, he would reminisce about the first time he had heard the script and how it had left him amazed. Furthermore, the actor asserted that right now he is glad that he never decided to go ahead with that decision since he is content with the way the film has turned out to be. He added that the film indeed represents the director’s vision.

Also speaking about tackling negative publicity that the film had fallen into considering his break-up with live-in girlfriend Katrina, the actor agreed that he had to indeed battle it out but they decided to concentrate on the positive aspects. He also revealed that he wrapped up the shoot of the film in 150 days and has earlier shot films which required just as much time.

Jagga Jasoos, produced by UTV-Disney, is slated to release on July 14.