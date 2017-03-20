Ranbir Kapoor to carry six different looks in Dutt Biopic

Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film, which is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt has been making news for quite some time now. After a small delay initially, the film finally went on floor this year with an ensemble cast who will play real life characters close to the actor. While Ranbir Kapoor was spotted on the sets of the film recently, his look that bore an uncanny resemblance to Sanjay Dutt went viral.

Ranbir Kapoor was seen sporting long locks and has beefed up to fit into the role. The anticipation around the film is definitely high and now we hear that Ranbir will be donning six different looks throughout the film. However, it seems that the makers want to keep it a secret.

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in various looks of Sanjay Dutt marking different phases of his life. It is a known fact that Sanjay Dutt has sported a variety of looks throughout his journey and Rajkumar Hirani is leaving no stone unturned to bring it all to the silver screen. The looks will range from the ones in his movies like Rocky, Khalnayak to the one when he was in prison and a few others too.

Besides Ranbir, the film stars Sonam Kapoor as the leading lady along with Dia Mirza playing the role of Maanyata Dutt. Also, the film stars Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis among others. The Dutt Biopic is slated for a Christmas 2017 release and the team has recently wrapped up the first schedule.