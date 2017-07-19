Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.07.2017 | 9:09 PM IST

WHAT? Ranbir Kapoor believes Anurag Basu’s disorganised process led to the delay of Jagga Jasoos

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
After years of delay, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos finally made it to the big screens on July 14. While the movie took a while to be made, Ranbir Kapoor wasn’t sure how it would turn out.

In a recent podcast with the comedy group All India Bakchod, Ranbir Kapoor talked about Anurag Basu’s filmmaking process and how he would just change scripts during the shooting as he wasn’t feeling it. He said, “It’s a disorganised chaos. There’s no AD system, there’s no script, there’s no schedule. He’ll cancel a 40-day-schedule because he thinks it’s not working out.”

Talking about Barfi days and how things were changed after days of shooting, Ranbir further added, “When Barfi started, the character I was playing was supposed to be very intense and serious. After 10 days, he comes to me and says ki maza nahi aa raha hain (I’m not enjoying this at all). This is becoming too serious. Let’s try and make it more fun. That’s when Chaplin and all things started coming in. That’s how he is.”

Ranbir Kapoor, later, added that Barfi was successful so the process did not matter. He said, “See, Barfi was successful so we forgive that process. So, if Jagga Jasoos doesn’t work, I don’t think this process can be forgiven. It’s irresponsible towards other people’s time and money and other producers waiting for you.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently in New York City shooting for Sanjay Dutt biopic along with Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor who too are shooting for the film. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is slated for release next year.

