Last Updated 11.07.2017 | 9:39 PM IST

Mom Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
Ranbir Kapoor apologises to Govinda for chopping his role in Jagga Jasoos

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
One of the highly anticipated movies of the year, Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, is all set to hit the screens this coming Friday. The film recently ended up in a controversy after Govinda’s role was chopped off from the film. Govinda’s look was leaked and later, director Anurag Basu confirmed that they had removed his parts as the story had changed. Recently, Govinda went on a Twitter rant against the makers of the film stating that he had given his 100% to the film even though he was unwell.

Now, Ranbir Kapoor, who is the co-producer of Jagga Jasoos, has apologized to Govinda for dropping his role. Recently, in an interview, he informed that the entire track was chopped off because of him and Anurag Basu. He revealed that they had begun the film prematurely without a complete script in hand. By the time they picked up the movie again, the character had completely changed and film was delayed. He said that it was very irresponsible of them and unfair to cast someone like Govinda and not do justice to his role. He added that it was very unfortunate the way things had worked out. They had to think the best for their film and had to cut the track out. They are very apologetic for it.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos is a musical drama of a young detective who sets out on an adventure to find his father. The film is scheduled to release on July 14, 2017.

