Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Dragon renamed as Brahmastra?

Ayan Mukerji who is yet to make a return after the success of his last film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013, announced a film with his favourite actor and best friend Ranbir Kapoor almost two years ago. The film in question, that also features Alia Bhatt as the leading lady is a superhero drama. It wasn’t surprising to see that this announcement had fuelled up several speculations about the film especially its title. While it was being said that the makers finalized it to be Dragon, now we hear that there has been a change in the film’s title.

Recent reports claim that the film’s title is now being changed to Brahmastra. According to Indian mythology, ‘Brahmastra’ is considered to be one of the most powerful weapons [astra] which is supposed to have been created by Brahma [God of Creation] himself. According to many epic sagas, this astra was used in several wars because it leads to complete destruction. The only condition is that the Brahmastra is allowed to be used with a specific intent.

While the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the film’s title, recently Karan Johar asserted that the film is indeed not named Dragon. During a Q & A session where the director-producer was a part of the Movie Mela at Jio MAMI and was also accompanied by the film’s stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, he denied the speculations clearly confirming that Dragon is not the film’s title.

While Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor last came together for the 2016 hit Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Alia, who is also Karan’s protégé, collaborated with her mentor last for Badrinath Ki Dulhania. On the other hand, the Ayan Mukerji directed sci-fi drama will bring together Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together for the first time on the big screen.