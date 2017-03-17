Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Dragon postponed?

Ayan Mukerji, who last directed the much successful Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, was all set to revive his hit Jodi with best friend and actor Ranbir Kapoor with a superhero drama. However, Dragon which was to go on floor last year was pushed to this year but it seems that the film has once again faced a setback.

Ranbir Kapoor was to start Dragon before he kick started Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic. However, while he had already started preparing for Ayan’s ambitious film, he soon had to put it on hold and focus on Sanjay’s biopic. As Ranbir got busy with playing Sanjay Dutt on the big screen, news is that Dragon which was to start early this year has once again been pushed further.

From what we hear, the reason behind it is said to be the high budget. It seems that the high octane action sequences and the VFX for the superhero drama have increased the expenses and the makers are contemplating on the same.

Dragon was slated to go on floor in January this year but now with the ongoing situation, it is yet to be seen when the shooting will commence. The film will also bring forth the fresh pairing of Ranbir Kapoor with Gen Y superstar Alia Bhatt.