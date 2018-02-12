Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy to shoot in Bulgaria

Earlier there have been many reports on Mouni Roy featuring in a prominent role in Brahmastra. The actress will now join the lead pair of the film, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. From what we hear, the trio will take off to Bulgaria to kick off the shoot.

Brahmastra has been in the making for the past two years. Now reports have it that Ayan Mukerji is planning to explore foreign location for his film. It is a known fact that the film is inspired by mythology. Furthermore, it also marks Ayan’s foray into the superhero genre. Hence, it is being said that the film will be made in a much grander scale.

On the other hand, we are yet to receive details on the Bulgaria shoot schedule. However, it is being said that the team will be there for a few weeks. From what we hear, the director is planning to shoot some crucial scenes in the picturesque locations. However, post the same, they are all set to return to Mumbai.

Of late, Brahmastra has been in news quite often. One of the main reasons is probably the ongoing rumours about the lead pair. Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted together have sparked reports about an alleged romance brewing between them. Also, the film also marks the return of the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani pair Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji. Considering these factors, the film has already created enough anticipation.

Brahmastra is said to be trilogy that also features Amitabh Bachchan in a prominent role. The film is expected to hit the big screens on August 15, 2019.

