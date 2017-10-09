Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar sound off on nepotism debate

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are starring in Ayan Mukerji‘s next film, came together for a special ‘The Big Talk’ hosted by Karan Johar at the Jio MAMI Movie Mela 2017. The duo talked about her career successes, failures and nepotism. The nepotism debate became the talk of the nation and since then everyone had addressed the existing favouritism in the film industry.

While talking about nepotism that was addressed in Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan, the filmmaker said, “It seems like we are criminals. It’s like everywhere we are slapped with legal notices as we are children of parents who are within the film industry,”

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, said that the nepotism debate had become a sensitive conservation. “It is a sensitive conservation. At one point you could be amused by it, but it is a sensitive thing now. My great-grandfather worked hard so that he could give his children the opportunity to do something in life. So on and so forth and it came to me. When I have children, I would like them to have that opportunity and then see how good they are,” the actor said.

Ranbir further drew parallels between the actors and politicians and how nepotism existed in every sector. He added that he did get opportunities easily but he is very grateful for it. He said, “Even my father said, people in the field of politics and entertainment are chosen by the public. You may get your first film from the campaign but unless people like you, you are not going to be chosen as a star. I know I got the opportunities easier than anybody else and I am grateful for that. I don’t want to take advantage of it. I want to prove myself with the work and opportunities I am getting (and) I think I am doing good. I am trying to do my best.”

Alia Bhatt, daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and who comes from film family, agreed with Ranbir Kapoor. But, she also added that she may have got an opportunity due to her name but she is grateful every day for whatever work she is getting. “I wanted to be here (in films), this was my dream. My connection to the family has made things easy for me. Nepotism exists. It exists in Bollywood, the business world and during admissions in schools as well. I don’t know if it is a good thing or not. I love my work. I give my 100 percent. I work hard. I don’t want to feel apologetic about where I am today. Neither (do I) feel apologetic about being my father’s daughter,” Alia added.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are prepping for Ayan Mukerji’s superhero flick which is being produced by Dharma Productions.