Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.01.2019 | 8:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Simmba Zero Cheat India Kedarnath Badhaai Ho 2.0
follow us on

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrate New Year’s together, Neetu Kapoor drops a major hint about Rishi Kapoor’s illness (see INSIDE pics)

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

This New Year’s Eve, it was all about family for the Kapoors. As we all know Rishi Kapoor is busy recuperating in New York, his entire family joined him for a celebration. In addition to Riddhima Kapoor and her family, Alia Bhatt joined Ranbir Kapoor and together they made merry like a one big happy family. Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of the entire family with a beautiful caption. The caption had a major giveaway about Rishi Kapoor and his illness. She wrote, “Happy 2019 no resolutions only wishes this year !!! Less pollution traffic!! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign !!! No hatred less poverty loads of love togetherness happiness n most imp. Good health.” We clearly see Neetu has emphasised on good health in her message and also talks about cancer. Whatever illness Rishi has been suffering from, we just wish that he gets well soon.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrate New Year’s together, Neetu Kapoor drops a major hint about Rishi Kapoor’s illness (see INSIDE pics)

Following are all the inside pics from Kapoors’ New Year party.

On professional front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Alia has an interesting line up of films with Kalank, Gully Boy and Takht. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Shamshera and Luv Ranjan’s next.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt claims her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor is NOT an achievement

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

How Shah Rukh Khan tried to upstage Ranveer…

Whoa! Mahesh Babu wraps the schedule of…

Attention! Karan Johar to launch Khushi…

Sanjay Dutt to have six releases in next two…

No Christmas holiday for Ranbir Kapoor and…

Box Office: Zero becomes the 8th highest…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification