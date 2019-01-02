Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrate New Year’s together, Neetu Kapoor drops a major hint about Rishi Kapoor’s illness (see INSIDE pics)

This New Year’s Eve, it was all about family for the Kapoors. As we all know Rishi Kapoor is busy recuperating in New York, his entire family joined him for a celebration. In addition to Riddhima Kapoor and her family, Alia Bhatt joined Ranbir Kapoor and together they made merry like a one big happy family. Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of the entire family with a beautiful caption. The caption had a major giveaway about Rishi Kapoor and his illness. She wrote, “Happy 2019 no resolutions only wishes this year !!! Less pollution traffic!! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign !!! No hatred less poverty loads of love togetherness happiness n most imp. Good health.” We clearly see Neetu has emphasised on good health in her message and also talks about cancer. Whatever illness Rishi has been suffering from, we just wish that he gets well soon.

Following are all the inside pics from Kapoors’ New Year party.

On professional front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Alia has an interesting line up of films with Kalank, Gully Boy and Takht. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Shamshera and Luv Ranjan’s next.

