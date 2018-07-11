Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Brahmastra team leave for Bulgaria

It’s a 10-day Bulgarian shooting for Bollywood’s most recent ‘together’ couple. Ranbir Kapoor, euphoric after the spectacular success of Sanju, will now fly down to Bulgaria for the shooting of his best friend Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Ranbir will be joined by special friend Alia Bhatt as well as Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar and Nagarjuna. Interestingly, the Bachchans are holidaying in Europe while Ranbir was in Paris to bring in his mother Neetu Singh’s 60th birthday. They, now head to Bulgaria, where Ayan is scheduled to shoot high-octane action scenes with Mr Bachchan, Ranbir and Nagarjuna.

A source close to the project reveals, “Karan Johar will spare no expenses to ensure Brahmastra is India’s first truly international-caliber superhero film. After the Bulgarian stint, the film will be shot in London and then in Mumbai.”